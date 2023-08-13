US-led naval group warns ships to avoid Iranian waters to avoid seizure

Nermin Sulejmanovic from the Bosnian town of Gradacac posted the video on Instagram, telling viewers that they would see a murder live
A U.-led naval coalition in the Gulf has warned ships in the region to stay away from Iranian waters to avoid possible seizure, the US Navy said.
The warning shows tensions remain high in and around the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran seized tankers in late April and early May, while Washington and Tehran finalise a deal to free five US citizens detained in Iran and the U.S. allows $6 billion in Iranian funds held in South Korea to be unfrozen.
"The International Maritime Security Construct is notifying regional mariners of appropriate precautions to minimise the risk of seizure based on current regional tensions, which we seek to de-escalate," Commander Timothy Hawkins, spokesman for the Bahrain-based US Fifth Fleet, said late on Saturday.
"Vessels are being advised to transit as far away from Iranian territorial waters as possible."
About a fifth of the world's crude oil and oil products pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a choke point between Iran and Oman at the mouth of the Gulf.
The deal to release US citizens from Iranian prison and allow them to return to the U.S. would remove a major irritant between Washington and Tehran, which remain at odds on issues from the Iranian nuclear programme to Tehran's support for regional Shi'ite militias.
The United States would release some Iranians from U.S. prisons as part of the deal, Iran's mission to the United Nations has said.
Nermin Sulejmanovic from the Bosnian town of Gradacac posted the video on Instagram, telling viewers that they would see a murder live
Thick smoke and gray skies have appeared every morning for the past few months in Jakarta
Norway's Kristin Harila has said her team did everything they could to save Pakistan's Mohammed Hassan
On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation designated the Omicron subvariant EG.5 as a "variant of interest" following a steady rise in its prevalence
Emma Edwards, who was diagnosed with the deadly disease in 2022, died on July 11 this year
Charges against 21 defendants include tax evasion, sale of substandard or counterfeit medicines, abuse of office, negligence, forgery, and bribery
Posting the video on social media, the North Devon Council in the UK has urged people to be mindful along the coast as “sea conditions can be changeable and volatile”
The idea of a debate between Musk and Zuckerberg was proposed by Chris Anderson, the curator of TED