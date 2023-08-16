Watch: Saudi Prince welcomes Neymar to Riyadh in viral video call

Al Hilal announced that the Brazilian had signed a contract until 2025

Photo: Al Hilal X (formerly Twitter)

By Web Desk Published: Wed 16 Aug 2023, 12:52 PM

Brazilian ace Neymar became the latest high-profile star to move to Saudi Arabia with the 31-year-old putting pen to paper to a two-year deal reported to be about $98.24 million, with Al Hilal.

And he got a warm welcome from none other than Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal is seen having a video chat with Neymar, who is seated along with Fahad Bin Saad bin Nafal, the chairman of the club.

And this is how the conversation went.

Prince Alwaleed: "Hello, my friend Neymar. How are you?

Neymar: "I'm good and you?"

Prince Alwaleed: "Good to see you."

Neymar: "Good to see you too."

Prince Alwaleed: "Good, now at last, in Saudi Arabia."

Neymar: "Coming soon."

Prince Alwaleed: "Saudi Arabia, it is now the No.1 in Asia"

Neymar: "Yes, yes."

Prince Alwaleed: "Looking forward to having you in Saudi Arabia. Fahad Bin Saad bin Nafal, the man next to you on your left is the No.1 leader of a team in the whole Middle East and Asia."

"Ok, see you, thank you, Neymar, thank you. Good luck, glad to have you in Riyadh."

Al Hilal announced that Neymar had signed a contract until 2025, with the Brazilian saying, "I am here in Saudi Arabia, I am Hilali" in a video on the team's social media accounts.

