India: Three Grade 12 students die by suicide after CBSE results

Three Grade 12 students in India ended their lives after getting the results of their CBSE exams, which were released on Friday. Two of them were from Delhi, while the other is from Haryana, according to local media reports.
In the first incident in Delhi, a 16-year-old girl in the science stream got upset after scoring 75 per cent in the exam. Her father found her motionless in their home and rushed her to the hospital, but she was declared dead upon arrival, according to the report.
In the other Delhi case, a 19-year-old girl was found dead in her home after learning that she failed the exam. No suicide note has been found, but a senior police officer said no foul play was suspected in her death, the reports added.
The 18-year-old student in Haryana's Sonepat also died by suicide after failing the accountancy paper in the CBSE board exams, according to another local media outlet.
She reportedly locked herself up in her room after seeing the results. “She was tense as her exam did not go well. We tried to console her but she was upset and wanted to be left alone,” her mother was quoted as saying.
The CBSE has now started providing its post-result counselling service to students and parents, aiming to help them overcome common psychological problems related to exams and results.
Mental health specialists are ready to offer support, particularly to students who may be suffering from emotional issues after the release of exam results.
