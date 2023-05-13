UAE: 12-yr-old Indian girl falls to death from 17th floor in Sharjah

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Sat 13 May 2023, 6:04 PM

A 12-year-old girl died after falling from the 17th floor of her residential building in the Al Nahda area in Sharjah on Wednesday.

The girl, hailing from the southern Indian state of Kerala, had returned home from school, where her mother works as a teacher, when the incident happened. The child’s father was away in India when the accident occurred.

According to neighbours, the police immediately rushed to the spot but were not able to save the girl.

Social worker Ashraf Vadanappilly said the child’s body has been repatriated. “We got all the necessary documentations, and the body was sent to India for burial on Saturday morning,” he said.

According to the death report issued by Al Qassimia hospital in Sharjah, the child died due to a head injury.

Mental health hotline

In the UAE, those facing mental health issues can seek help in a number of different ways.

A mental support line — launched by the National Program for Happiness and Wellbeing — is available from 8am to 8pm on 800-HOPE (8004673). launched by the National Program for Happiness and Wellbeing. Residents can also send a message to 8004673 on WhatsApp.

The Indian Workers Resources Centre (IWRC) also runs a support line. Originally set up for Indians, the call centre caters to residents of all nationalities. The hotline can be reached at 800 46342.

