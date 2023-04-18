India: Shooters in Atiq Ahmed killing moved from Prayagraj's Naini Central Jail to Pratapgarh jail

All three assailants were under threat of attack behind bars and have been put into a high-security cell under CCTV surveillance, authorities said

The three assailants who gunned down Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed on the night of April 15, have been shifted from Prayagraj's Naini Central Jail to the Pratapgarh district jail on Monday.

"All three shooters, Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovelesh Tiwari, are under threat of attack behind bars, owing to which they have been shifted to a high-security cell and are kept under CCTV surveillance," official sources said.

Meanwhile, other prisoners present in the barrack have been moved to another barrack as it is believed that keeping the three accused with other prisoners could have been risky, sources added.

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead by men posing as press persons on Saturday night while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj. Both the deceased collapsed on the spot after they were shot at nearly point-blank range.

The three shooters, Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovelesh Tiwari were sent to 14-day judicial custody by the district court on Sunday.

On Sunday, the last rites of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf took place at a family graveyard in the Kasari Masari area of Prayagraj.

Minor sons of gangster Atiq Ahmed were brought to the burial ground from a juvenile home.

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year.

