India: Shooters in Atiq Ahmed killing moved from Prayagraj's Naini Central Jail to Pratapgarh jail

Reza Pahlavi, son of the last Shah to rule Iran before the 1979 revolution, says he will be delivering 'a message of friendship from the Iranian people'; Israeli intelligence minister praises 'brave decision'
The three assailants who gunned down Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed on the night of April 15, have been shifted from Prayagraj's Naini Central Jail to the Pratapgarh district jail on Monday.
"All three shooters, Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovelesh Tiwari, are under threat of attack behind bars, owing to which they have been shifted to a high-security cell and are kept under CCTV surveillance," official sources said.
Meanwhile, other prisoners present in the barrack have been moved to another barrack as it is believed that keeping the three accused with other prisoners could have been risky, sources added.
Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead by men posing as press persons on Saturday night while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj. Both the deceased collapsed on the spot after they were shot at nearly point-blank range.
The three shooters, Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovelesh Tiwari were sent to 14-day judicial custody by the district court on Sunday.
On Sunday, the last rites of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf took place at a family graveyard in the Kasari Masari area of Prayagraj.
Minor sons of gangster Atiq Ahmed were brought to the burial ground from a juvenile home.
Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year.
ALSO READ:
Reza Pahlavi, son of the last Shah to rule Iran before the 1979 revolution, says he will be delivering 'a message of friendship from the Iranian people'; Israeli intelligence minister praises 'brave decision'
With both nations already barred from competing in IIHF events through 2024, its president Luc Tardif said a decision on the two countries' eligibility in 2025 will be made in March next year
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announces compensation for families of deceased as 24 admitted to hospital after Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in Mumbai suburb
State chief minister inspects wildlife area ahead of 'scientifically increasing manpower deployment' from May 10 to strengthen protection of the endangered species
There were 1.16 million visitors in the first quarter of 2023 and Doha hopes to have 6 million foreign tourists a year by 2030
Since February, more than 200 people have been killed in militant attacks targeting truffle hunters or by landmines left by extremists
Excavations find terracotta bull heads and a figurine of Eros riding a dolphin that shines new light on religious life and rituals of the ancient Greek city
Expert says apart from high fever, cold and cough, the Arcturus variant causes eye disease, which was not seen in earlier waves