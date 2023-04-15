India: Gangster-turned-politician, brother shot dead while being taken for medical check-up

Biden administration "comfortable and confident in the terrific bilateral relationship we have with France" after French president warns European countries on getting caught in the Beijing-Washington standoff over Taiwan
In a shocking incident, gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead at point-blank range by unidentified assailants on Saturday while being taken for medical check-up in Prayagraj, UP, India. Both died on the spot.
Moments ahead of their killing, both the victims, who were accused in multiple murder cases, were speaking to the media while being taken for a medical examination when the shooting took place. The shooting was captured on camera.
The visuals show both brothers handcuffed and being taken to hospital. As they proceed, they were asked questions by media persons.
At least two persons were seen firing from close range at Ahmad and his brother who fell to the ground, while the police overpowered the attackers.
The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area after the sensational killing.
Both of them had been brought here for a court hearing in connection with the 2005 Umesh Pal murder case.
The incident took place on the day Atiq's son Asad was laid to rest in Prayagraj after being shot dead in Jhansi on Thursday.
Biden administration "comfortable and confident in the terrific bilateral relationship we have with France" after French president warns European countries on getting caught in the Beijing-Washington standoff over Taiwan
Step by Biden administration elevates the case of Evan Gershkovich in the US government hierarchy enabling State Department office to take the lead on securing his release
Boy shot first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner inside her classroom with mother's legally purchased the gun allegedly secured on a top shelf in her closet with a trigger lock
India recorded 5,357 fresh Covid-19 Cases with 11 deaths on Sunday
Getting it in such a short time is a miracle, it brings huge responsibility, says Kejriwal
Firms are turning to advanced technologies to help answer a surprisingly tricky question: Where do products really come from?
Gum disease has been associated with a range of health conditions, including diabetes, heart disease, dementia and more. Here’s what experts say you can do to manage the risk
In video message, deposed Pakistani prime minister claims his government was brought down before the step could be taken as he praises neighbour India's foreign policy