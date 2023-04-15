India: Gangster-turned-politician, brother shot dead while being taken for medical check-up

The duo were being escorted to hospital by police when the incident took place

By ANI/PTI Published: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 11:14 PM Last updated: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 11:17 PM

In a shocking incident, gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead at point-blank range by unidentified assailants on Saturday while being taken for medical check-up in Prayagraj, UP, India. Both died on the spot.

Moments ahead of their killing, both the victims, who were accused in multiple murder cases, were speaking to the media while being taken for a medical examination when the shooting took place. The shooting was captured on camera.

The visuals show both brothers handcuffed and being taken to hospital. As they proceed, they were asked questions by media persons.

At least two persons were seen firing from close range at Ahmad and his brother who fell to the ground, while the police overpowered the attackers.

The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area after the sensational killing.

Both of them had been brought here for a court hearing in connection with the 2005 Umesh Pal murder case.

The incident took place on the day Atiq's son Asad was laid to rest in Prayagraj after being shot dead in Jhansi on Thursday.