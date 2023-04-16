Atiq Ahmad killing: Judicial committee to submit enquiry report in 2 months

All three assailants were arrested after the gangster-turned politican and his brother were shot dead

By ANI Published: Sun 16 Apr 2023, 4:03 PM

The three-member judicial enquiry committee that are probing the murder of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf has been asked to submit a report to the government in two months.

The committee will be headed by retired Justice Arvind Kumar Tripathi of Allahabad HC and will also comprise retired IPC officer Subesh Kumar Singh and retired District Judge Brijesh Kumar Soni.

Earlier on Saturday, hours after the murder of the duo, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the Prayagraj incident and ordered the formation of a three-member Judicial Commission in the case.

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead by assailants on Saturday while being taken for a medical check-up in Prayagraj. Ahmad was a suspect in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, as well as in the Umesh Pal murder case, a key witness of the BSP leader's murder which took place in February this year.

In the aftermath of the incident, the Uttar Pradesh Government on Sunday imposed Section 144 of CrPC in all districts.

All three assailants were arrested, police said, after Ahmad and his brother were shot dead.

"Three people have been arrested and they are being questioned. A journalist was also injured as he fell down and a constable sustained a bullet injury," Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma said earlier.

Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday said that shooters who killed Ahmad and his brother were posing as journalists at the spot of the incident.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said crime has reached its peak in the state and the morale of the "criminals" has grown by leaps and bounds.

"Crime has reached its peak in UP and the morale of the criminals is high. When someone can be killed openly despite being surrounded by a security cordon, one can imagine the state of the general public.

Due to this, an ambiance of fear is being created among the public. It seems that some people are deliberately creating [this]," Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.

