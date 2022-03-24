India hijab ban row: Supreme Court refuses plea for early hearing against Karnataka HC verdict

'Examinations have nothing to do with the hijab,' said the chief justice.

By Our Reporter Published: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 10:36 AM Last updated: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 11:59 AM

The Indian Supreme Court on Thursday refused an early hearing of a plea challenging the Karnataka high court’s order dismissing the petition that sought the wearing of hijabs in classrooms.

“Examinations have nothing to do with the hijab,” said chief justice N.V. Ramana, while refusing to have an early hearing. “Do not sensationalise things,” he added.

The court also did not let the solicitor general to intervene and clarify the Karnataka government’s views.

Aishat Shifa, a petitioner, had sought an urgent hearing of her appeal against the high court’s judgement upholding the ban on hijabs in schools and colleges. Her lawyer told the court that she would lose a year as the school would not let go for the exams wearing a hijab. Exams will begin from Monday.

Last week, the apex court had agreed to list the case after Holi.