India hijab row: Karnataka High Court dismisses various petitions challenging ban

An Indian court on Tuesday upheld a ban on the hijab in class in the state of Karnataka.

Karnataka High Court dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on jijab in education institutions.

"We are of the considered opinion wearing of hijab by Muslim women does not form a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith," the High Court said in its verdict today.

"Prescription of school uniform is a reasonable restriction which student could not object to," Karnataka High Court added while pronouncing judgment in the hijab row case.

