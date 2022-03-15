India hijab row: Karnataka High Court dismisses various petitions challenging ban

The negotiations taking place by video conference are the fourth round involving higher-level officials from the two countries
World16 hours ago
An Indian court on Tuesday upheld a ban on the hijab in class in the state of Karnataka.
Karnataka High Court dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on jijab in education institutions.
"We are of the considered opinion wearing of hijab by Muslim women does not form a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith," the High Court said in its verdict today.
"Prescription of school uniform is a reasonable restriction which student could not object to," Karnataka High Court added while pronouncing judgment in the hijab row case.
ALSO READ:
This is a developing story.
The negotiations taking place by video conference are the fourth round involving higher-level officials from the two countries
World16 hours ago
United States and its European allies have cast President Vladimir Putin’s attack as an imperial-style land grab
World16 hours ago
EU says expects 5 million may end up fleeing war
World16 hours ago
The US unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 accord in 2018 under then-president Donald Trump.
World21 hours ago
Moscow has always denied involvement and has promoted a range of alternative theories.
World21 hours ago
'We will, once again, try to unblock the movement of the humanitarian convoy carrying food and medicine'
World21 hours ago
China’s embassy in Washington has denied reports that Moscow had asked Beijing for military equipment
World21 hours ago
'The current estimated number of people impacted in Ukraine is 18 million'
World22 hours ago