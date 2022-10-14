Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane dies at 72

The actor played the role of Hagrid in the movie franchise

Reuters file photo

By Web Desk Published: Fri 14 Oct 2022, 9:09 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Oct 2022, 9:14 PM

Scottish-born actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter film franchise, has died at the age of 72, Britain's PA Media reported on Friday, citing his agent.

Coltrane gave memorable performances in movies like Ocean’s 12 and Nuns On The Run. He also starred in James Bond films GoldenEye and The World is not Enough, among many other films.