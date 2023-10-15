Watch: Police rescue injured Emirati woman in Oman, airlift her into helicopter

US Secretary of State urges Israel to show restraint in its retaliation, asks to take every possible precaution to protect civilian life
The Royal Oman Police have resuced an Emirati woman who was injured on a mountain in the Gulf country.
According to the authority, the woman was climbing the mountain when she fell, injuring herself. A rescue operation was carried out by police personnel in a helicopter.
A video shared on social media shows a policeman strapped to a stretcher on which the Emirati woman was laid out. The pair are then hoisted onto the helicopter, which flies away from the mountain when they are securely inside.
Watch the video here:
The woman was transported to Nizwa Reference Hospital to be treated for her injuries, the police said.
