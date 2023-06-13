Watch: Dubai authority flies out kidney for emergency surgery

Heavy rains swept through northwest region causing several houses to collapse and leaving at least 20 people dead and 80 injured
The Ministry of Interior in Dubai came to the rescue yet again after an urgent request was received from Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah to transfer an organ via air.
The hospital made an urgent request for the transfer of a human kidney from Dubai Hospital, for an emergency surgery and as a human organ must be shifted quickly and with medical support.
The Air Wing Department in the General Directorate of Security Support at the Ministry of Interior transferred the organ in time and made the transfer with appropriate medical staff.
The authority took to Instagram to inform residents of the urgent transfer that was made using a chopper.
This is not the first time that the authority has sent out a helicopter to save someone's life.
In May, an Asian man was rescued by the Air Wing of the UAE's Ministry of Interior, after he was injured.
The man in his 50s was reportedly injured in a bus crash. In a video uploaded on Twitter by the Ministry of Interior, rescue personnel were seen rushing out to save the middle-aged man.
