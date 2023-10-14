Watch: UAE rescuers save man who got stranded in Fujairah mountains

The authority alerted motorists to exercise caution
Found in a severe state of exhaustion, he was airlifted to a hospital in the emirate
The UAE's emergency response team carried out a rescue mission on Friday to save a man who got stuck in the mountains of Fujairah.
The man was found in a severe state of exhaustion, according to the National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC), which conducted the operation with the help of the Fujairah Police and Civil Defence.
A helicopter was dispatched to the site and rescuers rappelled their way to the man, who was then airlifted to a hospital in the emirate.
Here's the video:
Authorities have time and again reminded residents and visitors to take extra precaution when venturing out in the mountains.
In a previous awareness drive, the authorities listed some survival tips, which include planning the trip carefully and bring extra food and water. Phones should be fully charged, too, so that in case of emergencies, a hiker will be able to dial 999 right away.
