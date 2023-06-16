Watch: UAE authority flies out injured man to hospital after multiple vehicle collision

The air ambulance crew rushed to the scene after a report was received

By Web Desk Published: Fri 16 Jun 2023, 9:42 PM Last updated: Fri 16 Jun 2023, 10:35 PM

The Ministry of Interior has rescued a citizen in his twenties after he was injured in a four-vehicle collision in Ajman.

The man was wounded in a car crash and suffered severe injuries Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road in Al Tallah area in Ajman.

The air ambulance crew rushed to the scene after a report was received from the National Ambulance authority. The injured man was flown to to Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Umm Al Quwain for treatment.

In the video shared by the authority on Instagram, the car crash can be seen from above. Traffic on the road has been blocked for the helicopter to be able to land on the road.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Interior in Dubai came to the rescue yet again after an urgent request was received from Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah to transfer an organ via air.

The hospital made an urgent request for the transfer of a human kidney from Dubai Hospital, for an emergency surgery and as a human organ must be shifted quickly and with medical support.

The Air Wing Department in the General Directorate of Security Support at the Ministry of Interior transferred the organ in time and made the transfer with appropriate medical staff.

ALSO READ: