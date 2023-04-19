Watch: Cars stuck on 'snowy' roads, residents play in hail; extreme weather hits Saudi Arabia

Videos on social media show gleeful residents stepping out and recording their experiences on roads blanketed with hail, thrilled at the sight of the unusual weather

The kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been experiencing a rare phenomenon recently, with parts of the country experiencing an unprecedented hail storm. Videos on social media show gleeful residents stepping out and recording their experiences on roads blanketed with hail, thrilled at the sight of the unusual weather.

A video posted by the Storm Centre shows cars halted on roads as the areas around are covered in pools of muddy rainwater and a thick blanket of snow-like hail. Clutching an umbrella, a resident excitedly films the ground, in which he and his friend operating the camera have written phrases.

Large footprints are clearly visible in the snowy blanket, and as the man filming the scene turns the camera on himself, his friend pelts him with a fistful of hail.

Another video shows a car moving through puddles of rain and hail as the driver attempts to navigate through the unstable weather.

A third video shows a resident making what appears to be a snowball out of the hail, as stalled cars in the background slowly leave the area.

As the Eid Al Fitr long weekend rolls around, temperatures here in the UAE are expected to gradually increase from Thursday (April 20) to Monday (April 24), according to the National Center of Meterology. While no rain is expected on the first two days of Eid, there is a probability of light rainfall on Sunday and Monday.

