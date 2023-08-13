Saudi thwarts attempt to smuggle over 2 million Captagon pills

The drugs were hidden in a consignment of baklava that entered the Kingdom through Jeddah Islamic Port

Captagon pills seized at Jeddah Islamic Port. — Photo courtesy: SPA

By WAM Published: Sun 13 Aug 2023, 5:33 PM

Saudi Arabia has thwarted an attempt to smuggle more than two million Captagon pills.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA), seized 2,242,560 Captagon pills that were hidden in a consignment of baklava that entered the Kingdom through Jeddah Islamic Port.

SPA quoted ZATCA as saying it coordinated with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) to arrest the two individuals who were supposed to receive the shipment.

It also stressed that it would continue to tighten customs control over the Kingdom's imports and exports to ensure the security and protection of the society from criminal activities, in cooperation and constant coordination with GDNC.

