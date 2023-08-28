Saudi fighter plane crashes during training mission

India: Isro releases graph of temperature variation on lunar surface measured by Chandrayaan-3's payload
The payload has a temperature probe equipped with a controlled penetration mechanism capable of reaching a depth of 10cm beneath the surface
A fighter plane in Saudi Arabia has crashed during a training mission, according to the Ministry of Defense in the Kingdom.
The crew aboard the Royal Saudi Air Force combat aircraft 'Tornado' fighter plane survived, the ministry said.
The official spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General Turki Al Maliki, confirmed that the air crew survived, and that there were no injuries or losses as a result of the plane crash.
He added that an investigation committee has begun looking into the incident to find out the causes.
