UK: Plane makes emergency landing on busy bypass after suspected engine failure

No injuries were reported during the accident including occupants of the plane and commuters on the road

Photo: Screengrab

Published: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 6:54 PM

A light aircraft had to make an emergency landing on a busy road in Gloucestershire, southwest England, after experiencing a suspected engine failure.

No injuries were reported during the accident including occupants of the plane and commuters on the road, according to media outlets.

The incident took place on August 10 at around 6pm during rush hour, when the plane landed on the A40 Golden Valley Bypass near the Gloucestershire airport.

The pilot managed to avoid vehicles plying in the bypass and only the central crash barrier, on which the plane landed, was damaged, reported a local media outlet.

Pictures and videos shared on social media, showed the yellow plane lying on the crash barrier with its wings blocking both carriageways of the bypass.

The bypass was closed briefly after the accident but traffic movement was later restored when the plane was removed from the road by emergency services, the outlet added.

One of the witnesses, Lee Trunks, who saw the plane’s emergency landing, told the outlet, “I was driving down the A40 from Gloucester to Cheltenham just before 6pm. As I was approaching halfway I suddenly noticed something had just appeared in the distance and put my hazards on."

“It was quite early on as everyone was stopping. The wings of the plane completely spanned the lane I was in, so I indicated the inside lane. As I drove past, some people were trying to help the pilot out of the stricken plane. I continued my journey and as I got to Arle Court roundabout the police were starting to close the carriageway,” Trunks added.

Gloucestershire Airport director, Jason Ivey, said that the pilot had to make the landing due to a suspected engine failure. “We are aware that a pilot has had to perform an emergency landing on the public highway due to a suspected engine failure,” Ivey said, as per an international media outlet.

“We are currently investigating to find out what happened and why. Our priority right now is to ensure everyone's well-being,” Ivey added.

ALSO READ: