Video: 2 dead after plane crashes into road in Malaysia

Michael Oher, former NFL tackle known for 'The Blind Side,' sues to end Tuohys' conservatorship
He accuses the Tuohys of enriching themselves at his expense by continuing to 'falsely and publicly' represent themselves as his adoptive parents
Two individuals were killed after a small aircraft crashed into a road in Malaysia's Selangor state on Thursday afternoon, according to media reports citing police sources. A video of the accident's aftermath has now gone viral on X (Twitter).
Eyewitnesses told local media that the aircraft "fell to the ground and exploded upon impact", and the debris reportedly hit a motorcycle, leaving the rider dead.
A video of the site, which has been viewed over 800,000 times on X, shows a part of the road charred, with smoke billowing out:
Eyewitnesses claimed that the airplane reportedly fell to the ground suddenly and exploded upon impact, with some of the debris from the crash hitting a motorcycle.
Malaysia's transport minister on Thursday said the civil aviation authority has confirmed the crash of the small aircraft.
Minister Anthony Loke said six passengers and two flight crew were on board and their conditions have yet to be confirmed.
(With inputs from Reuters)
ALSO READ:
He accuses the Tuohys of enriching themselves at his expense by continuing to 'falsely and publicly' represent themselves as his adoptive parents
Television footage showed swollen rivers breaking their banks in Himachal and neighbouring Uttarakhand state
Earlier in December last year, a Dreamliner aircraft of Biman was reportedly damaged when a bird hit the engine of the aircraft at the same airport
The emergency caused dozens of domestic flight cancellations and delays at Australia's busiest airport
The German Air Force said its crew was working to ensure Annalena Baerbock can continue her trip, which also includes stops in New Zealand and Fiji
Complaints of the issue started surfacing around 4pm UAE time, and peaked at 7pm
The children spent a month in hospital and were then placed in the custody of the Colombian Family Welfare Institute, which detected the possible abuse
Two militants were killed and no harm was caused to any military personnel or civilians