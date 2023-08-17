Video: 2 dead after plane crashes into road in Malaysia

The conditions of other passengers and flight crew members are yet to be confirmed

Two individuals were killed after a small aircraft crashed into a road in Malaysia's Selangor state on Thursday afternoon, according to media reports citing police sources. A video of the accident's aftermath has now gone viral on X (Twitter).

Eyewitnesses told local media that the aircraft "fell to the ground and exploded upon impact", and the debris reportedly hit a motorcycle, leaving the rider dead.

A video of the site, which has been viewed over 800,000 times on X, shows a part of the road charred, with smoke billowing out:

Malaysia's transport minister on Thursday said the civil aviation authority has confirmed the crash of the small aircraft.

Minister Anthony Loke said six passengers and two flight crew were on board and their conditions have yet to be confirmed.

(With inputs from Reuters)

