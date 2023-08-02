Filipino flight instructor, Indian student killed in plane crash

He hands out Earthshot Burgers to highlight the work of last year's winners of the prize he set up to help develop solutions to major environmental problems
A small plane has crashed on a training flight in the northern Philippines, killing an Indian student pilot and his Filipino instructor, authorities said Wednesday.
The wreckage of the Cessna 152 was found in Luna municipality in the mountainous province of Apayao a day after it went missing, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said.
Efforts were underway to retrieve the bodies of the victims, it said.
The plane took off from Laoag airport in the northern province of Ilocos Norte on Tuesday, days after Typhoon Doksuri swept through the region.
The CAAP said flights had resumed on Sunday and the weather was "clear" during the midday flight.
It was supposed to fly to Cauayan Airport in Isabela province and then to its final destination of Tuguegarao city in neighbouring Cagayan province.
The CAAP said the cause of the crash would be investigated.
The identities of the victims were not released.
