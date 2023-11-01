Oman suspends conversion of tourist entry permits to work visas

It also announced that it will no longer be issuing any type of permit for travellers from Bangladesh

The Royal Oman Police on Tuesday announced that the Gulf country would no longer convert visit visas to work visas.

Before the announcement, travellers could enter the country on a tourist or visit visa and then get it converted to a work visa.

The new decision is effective as of Tuesday, October 31.

The authority also announced that the issuance of new visas for Bangladeshis has been suspended.

GCC residents from 100 countries do not need a visa to travel to Oman. The list was released by the Gulf country last year.

The rule applies provided the resident's visa in the GCC is valid for a period of no less than three months.

A unified tourist visa for Gulf Cooperation Council countries has been approved and could be rolled out as early as next year, a UAE minister said last month.

This would mean that with a single visa, tourists can explore the six-member Gulf bloc – the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait.

