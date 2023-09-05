New requirement for expats to clear debts before travelling out of Kuwait

Authorities will start recovering outstanding money from foreign nationals from September 6

Expats in Kuwait with outstanding debts must clear the amount before leaving the country, according to the Ministry of Interior (MoI). Starting tomorrow, Wednesday, September 6, the authorities will start recovering money that foreign nationals owe to the Ministry of Transportation before they travel out of the country.

The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior has instructed government agencies to work together in order to gather debts that foreigners owe to the state.

The Interior ministry has also initiated the implementation of a decision to recover outstanding debts owed by expats to the Ministry of Communications prior to their departure, starting tomorrow.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, added that every foreigner who wishes to leave the country for whatever reason must pay the bills due to the state. Expats can clear their dues through the website of the Ministry of Communications or the 'Sahl' application.

The Ministry of the Interior calls on everyone to abide by the established legal provisions and not violate them, as the state will not hesitate to carry out its duty to maintain security and public order in the country.

In an advisory issued in August, Interior ministry said that every foreigner who wishes to fly out must first settle any traffic violations.

Penalties can be paid through the MoI's official app or electronic portal or at offices that are affiliated with the General Traffic Department. Payments can also be made at collection points located at the Kuwait International Airport and other land and sea ports.

Foreign nationals must also settle their electricity and water bills online through the MEW-PAY or Sahel mobile app or at the customer service office at the T4 terminal of Kuwait International Airport.

