73 people arrested for indulging in immoral activities in Kuwait

The mercenary leader's plane crashed on Wednesday evening with no survivors
The Ministry of Interior of Kuwait said that authorities have arrested 73 persons of different nationalities in 12 different cases on charges of practicing immoral activities in the country.
The Ministry said on Saturday that after close surveillance and monitoring, the Department of Protection of Public Morals and Combating Trafficking in Persons arrested 73 men and women on charges of practicing acts contrary to public morals in several parts of the country.
The authority added that those arrested indulged in these acts in exchange for sums of money.
They were referred to the competent authorities to take legal measures against them.
