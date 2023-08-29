Kuwait: Leak being investigated after accident video goes viral

In a recent post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the authority said it was 'keen to preserve the confidentiality' of the details of the case

By Web Desk Published: Tue 29 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM Last updated: Tue 29 Aug 2023, 10:20 AM

Images and videos of a Kuwaiti fashion influencer went viral on social media for causing an accident, Kuwait's Ministry of Interior has issued a statement.

In a recent post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the authority said it was "keen to preserve the confidentiality" of the details of the case.

The tragic accident resulted in two deaths and two injuries, according to the authority.

In the statement, the authority said: "Recently, a video recording of a collision between two vehicles, which occurred a few days ago on one of the streets of the State of Kuwait, spread on social media.

The Ministry of the Interior affirms that it is very keen to preserve the confidentiality of the procedures, to preserve all evidence and proofs related to the cases, and to take into consideration the feelings of the parties’ families in all cases and incidents.

Work is underway to follow up on the leakage incident, to find out who caused its spread, and to take all deterrent measures against it."

The two-way collision occurred at 3.17am on Thursday, according to a statement by the ministry. The four involved in the accident were immediately transferred to a hospital, where the two injured underwent treatment.

An earlier statement from the authority says that it was discovered that the injured driver and passenger were under the influence of "intoxicating substances", speeding and skipping a red light, causing the accident.

ALSO READ: