Two killed as fashion influencer in Kuwait causes collision while driving under influence: Report

A tragic accident in Kuwait resulted in two deaths and two injuries, according to the Ministry of Interior of the Gulf country.
The two-way collision occurred at 3.17am on Thursday, according to a statement by the ministry. The four involved in the accident were immediately transferred to a hospital, where the two injured underwent treatment.
Local media reports say that the driver is Fatima Al Momen, a 'fashionista' who has a substantial social media following. They also say that she was under the influence of drugs, although this has not been confirmed by the ministry.
The statement says that it was discovered that the injured driver and passenger were under the influence of "intoxicating substances", speeding and skipping a red light, causing the accident. The insurance of the vehicle she was driving was expired as well.
The authorities decided to detain her for 10 days in preparation for her to appear in court. The other person in the car was detained for four days.
There are 10 charges levelled against her - manslaughter, accidental injury, driving a vehicle under the influence of alcoholic beverages or narcotics, exceeding the prescribed speed limit, exceeding the red light, driving a vehicle recklessly, driving a vehicle with invalid insurance, driving a vehicle without carrying a vehicle licence, causing damage to the property of others, and damage to public property.
An investigation committee has been formed to carry out further checks into the incident. The Ministry of Interior said on X that the committee started its work immediately and would provide a final report within a week.
