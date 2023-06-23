Haj 2023: Makkah entry ban on unauthorised transport comes into force today

The viral video has been shot by 22-year-old Abbi Jackson, who identifies herself as an "underwater videographer" and was employed by OceanGate Expeditions, according to media reports
Police authorities are now stationed at entry points towards the holy city of Makkah as the ban on unauthorised vehicles comes into effect today, June 23.
To enter the city and transport pilgrims, vehicles will have to present permits. This ban — which covers unauthorised people — will be in place until July 1, according to a report on the Saudi Gazette.
Anyone caught transporting pilgrims without a permit shall face fines of up to 50,000 riyals (Dh48,957) and up to six months in prison, the report added.
Vehicles used for unauthorised transport shall also be confiscated, and if the violator is an expat, his sentence will be followed by deportation.
"The penalties will also include confiscation of the vehicle used for transportation based on a court ruling if it is owned by the violator. his accomplice or partner. If the violator is an expatriate, he will be deported after serving the jail term and payment of the fine, and there will be a ban on his reentry into the Kingdom for a period specified in the law," it said.
A surge of assets and experts have joined the operation in the past day, and sonar has picked up unidentified underwater noises
Musk, meanwhile, jokes about the move he would use against Zuckerberg, who has been undergoing jiu-jitsu training
The Coast Guard said remote-controlled underwater search vehicles directed to where the noises were detected had not yielded results
The survivors living in makeshift huts where their homes used to be, millions of children out of school, damaged infrastructure waiting to be repaired
Wendy Rush, who is the Director of Communications and Expedition Team Member at OceanGate Expeditions, is the great-granddaughter of Isidor and Ida Straus
Titan set off with 96 hours of air, so its oxygen tanks would likely be depleted some time on Thursday afternoon
The pilot and four passengers are aboard and the available oxygen on the vehicle has been forecast to run out Thursday 2pm, UAE time