Haj 2023: Makkah entry ban on unauthorised transport comes into force today

Anyone caught transporting pilgrims without a permit shall face fines of up to 50,000 riyals (Dh48,957) and up to six months in prison

Reuters file photo used for illustrative purposes

By Web Desk Published: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 3:53 PM

Police authorities are now stationed at entry points towards the holy city of Makkah as the ban on unauthorised vehicles comes into effect today, June 23.

To enter the city and transport pilgrims, vehicles will have to present permits. This ban — which covers unauthorised people — will be in place until July 1, according to a report on the Saudi Gazette.

Anyone caught transporting pilgrims without a permit shall face fines of up to 50,000 riyals (Dh48,957) and up to six months in prison, the report added.

Vehicles used for unauthorised transport shall also be confiscated, and if the violator is an expat, his sentence will be followed by deportation.

"The penalties will also include confiscation of the vehicle used for transportation based on a court ruling if it is owned by the violator. his accomplice or partner. If the violator is an expatriate, he will be deported after serving the jail term and payment of the fine, and there will be a ban on his reentry into the Kingdom for a period specified in the law," it said.

ALSO READ: