Haj 2023: All you need to know about UAE's health guidelines

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has advised pilgrims to follow healthy behaviours and take precautionary measures to avoid inconvenience

by Trends Desk Published: Tue 20 Jun 2023, 1:04 PM Last updated: Tue 20 Jun 2023, 1:12 PM

The UAE government has issued health guidelines for the annual Haj pilgrimage. The Haj 2023 will begin on June 26 and pilgrims from around the world have already started leaving for Saudi Arabia.

In its guidelines, the Ministry of Health and Prevention of the UAE has advised pilgrims to follow healthy behaviours and take precautionary measures to avoid inconvenience while performing Haj.

Precautions to take during Haj

Avoid direct exposure to sunlight, use sunscreen, stay in a shaded area, and use an umbrella. Drink plenty of water and fluids to replace lost sweat.

Consider wearing masks when in a crowd to stay away from respiratory infections.

Stay away from those showing symptoms of infections or skin rashes, and inform the concerned authorities.

Refrain from touching your nose, mouth and eyes, and adhere to cough and sneeze etiquette.

Wash or sanitise your hands frequently, especially after touching surfaces, using the washroom and before eating.

Nutrition during Haj

Do not buy uncovered foods, and wash fruits and vegetables well before eating them.

Check the food expiration date before eating it and read the labels to know their contents and nutritional value.

Do not store cooked food at room temperature for more than two hours as this leads to bacterial growth.

Eat meals regularly to maintain your energy levels and avoid fatigue.

Do not consume large quantities of energy-boosting drinks such as coffee and tea as they cause dehydration and extreme thirst.

Measures to take after Haj

After performing the pilgrimage, people must take enough rest and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids.

In case of fever and cough after returning from Haj, one must see a doctor and keep the mouth and nose covered while sneezing.

In such cases, avoid close contact with others to avoid infecting them.

