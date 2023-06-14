Haj 2023: Dubai airport prepares for pilgrims' journey; 5 tips for smooth travel to Saudi Arabia

The first Haj flight for this year will be operated by Saudia from DXB Terminal 1 on June 22

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Wed 14 Jun 2023, 1:38 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Jun 2023, 2:32 PM

Dubai Airports is preparing to ensure a smooth and seamless journey for pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia for the upcoming Haj pilgrimage at Terminals. Officials have said that the terminals will get quite busy in the coming weeks as the Haj season coincides with the summer travel peak, but the teams at the airports have completed the necessary planning and preparation to meet and exceed the expectations of the travellers.

Mohammed Al Marzouqi, head of Haj Committee at Dubai airport has urged all travellers to arrive at the terminal four hours before their scheduled flight departure to complete all travel procedures comfortably. “Haj travellers should ensure the validity of all their travel documents, including passport, Emirates ID, and Haj permit prior to arriving at the airport. Our teams are ready assists the travellers and to give the Hajj pilgrims a special welcome this year,” said Al Marzouqi.

The first Haj flight for this year will be operated by Saudia from DXB Terminal 1 on June 22.

As part of the steps taken by Dubai Airports to improve operational efficiency and maintain service levels from the kerb to the boarding gates during the Haj season, dedicated counters have been allocated at check-in, passport control and security. Special departure gates have also been arranged for accommodating Haj flights.

While Dubai Airports is working closely with airlines, control authorities, and commercial and service partners to make the airport experience seamless, travellers can follow a few simple tips to smoothen their journey through the airport.

Be aware of the latest travel regulations and ensure that you have all the necessary documents with the required validity before reaching the airport. For those travelling with families, children over the age of 12 can use Smart Gates to speed up the passport control process. Weighing luggage at home, checking documents in advance, and being prepared for security checks can save a lot of time at the airport. Use the Dubai Metro to get to and from the airport. Friends and families using private vehicles are advised to use the airport’s designated car parks or valet service to receive their guests in comfort as access to the Arrivals forecourt in Terminals 1 and 3 is limited to only public transport and other authorised airport vehicles.

DXB guests can access the customer contact centre through calling direct number (04-224 5555), email at customer.care@dubaiairports.ae, webchat through the Dubai Airports and DXB&more websites, or using Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The Haj committee comprises key service partners including Dubai Police, the General Directorate of Residency & Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), Dubai Customs, Dubai Health Authority, dnata, Emirates, flydubai, Saudi Airlines, and flynas.

