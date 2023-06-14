Haj 2023: Dubai airport prepares for pilgrims' journey; 5 tips for smooth travel to Saudi Arabia

The carrier vowed that the procedure — which will start in June — won't delay services
Dubai Airports is preparing to ensure a smooth and seamless journey for pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia for the upcoming Haj pilgrimage at Terminals. Officials have said that the terminals will get quite busy in the coming weeks as the Haj season coincides with the summer travel peak, but the teams at the airports have completed the necessary planning and preparation to meet and exceed the expectations of the travellers.
Mohammed Al Marzouqi, head of Haj Committee at Dubai airport has urged all travellers to arrive at the terminal four hours before their scheduled flight departure to complete all travel procedures comfortably. “Haj travellers should ensure the validity of all their travel documents, including passport, Emirates ID, and Haj permit prior to arriving at the airport. Our teams are ready assists the travellers and to give the Hajj pilgrims a special welcome this year,” said Al Marzouqi.
The first Haj flight for this year will be operated by Saudia from DXB Terminal 1 on June 22.
As part of the steps taken by Dubai Airports to improve operational efficiency and maintain service levels from the kerb to the boarding gates during the Haj season, dedicated counters have been allocated at check-in, passport control and security. Special departure gates have also been arranged for accommodating Haj flights.
While Dubai Airports is working closely with airlines, control authorities, and commercial and service partners to make the airport experience seamless, travellers can follow a few simple tips to smoothen their journey through the airport.
DXB guests can access the customer contact centre through calling direct number (04-224 5555), email at customer.care@dubaiairports.ae, webchat through the Dubai Airports and DXB&more websites, or using Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
The Haj committee comprises key service partners including Dubai Police, the General Directorate of Residency & Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), Dubai Customs, Dubai Health Authority, dnata, Emirates, flydubai, Saudi Airlines, and flynas.
