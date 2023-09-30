Fourth Bahraini soldier dies after Houthi drone attack

Spanish media said one teacher was in serious condition after being stabbed in the eye while the rest suffered light injuries
A fourth Bahraini soldier died after an attack this week on a contingent stationed in the Saudi-Yemen border battling the Houthi rebels, said the army in a statement.
Bahrain had previously announced the deaths of three of its soldiers in Monday's attack near the Saudi border with Yemen. It accused the Houthis of carrying out the drone strike that killed them.
First Lieutenant Hamad Khalifa al-Kubaisi had on Friday "succumbed to serious injuries as a result of the treacherous Houthi attack", the Bahraini army said.
He had been wounded while "performing his national duty", it said in a statement posted on social media.
Saudi Arabia, the United States, France and the United Nations have condemned the attack.
Bahrain and the United States were among the countries that blamed the attack on the Houthi rebels, who have yet to make any comment on the matter.
ALSO READ:
Spanish media said one teacher was in serious condition after being stabbed in the eye while the rest suffered light injuries
It broke off from Antarctica some 100 million years ago and then from Australia nearly 80 million years ago
The recalls cover multiple models from the 2010 through 2015 model years including Hyundai's Santa Fe SUV and Kia's Sorrento SUV
The case has sparked a social media storm with many chiding Karishma Mehta, including Stanton
If not successfully appealed, order would strip Trump of his authority to make strategic and financial decisions over some of his key properties in New York
He expresses his 'profound regret for [his] error' and the pain he caused to Jewish communities in Canada and around the world
Vibrant colours, sharp pictures and brightness, albeit at a short distance, make the Anker Nebula Capsule 3 a projector of visual delight
Tensions flared between both nations following Canadian Prime Minister's allegations of India's 'potential' involvement in the killing of a Sikh separatist