UAE President offers condolences to King of Bahrain on martyrs of duty

We have no time to waste. We need a detailed action plan across the key pillars of the Paris Agreement, says Al Jaber
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conducted a phone call today with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.
He offered his sincere condolences and sympathies for the martyrs of the Bahrain Defense Force within the Arab coalition forces participating in Operations Decisive Storm and Operation Restoring Hope.
The President also wished a speedy recovery for the injured. He also expressed his condolences and sympathy to the brotherly people of Bahrain, and the families of the martyrs in this ordeal, praying to Allah to bestow his vast mercy on them and grant solace and patience to their families.
Sheikh Mohamed affirmed the solidarity of the United Arab Emirates with the Kingdom of Bahrain, praying to the Almighty to continue its security and safety.
On his part, King Hamad expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness for the sincere brotherly sentiments expressed towards Bahrain, its people, and the families of the martyrs in their affliction, confirming the depth of the fraternal bonds that unite the two countries and their peoples.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, issued an Emiri decree