UAE leaders extend condolences to President of Iraq over victims of fire

The fire at a wedding in northern Iraq killed at least 100 people and injured 150 others

Photo: WAM
By WAM

Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 3:52 PM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolence to President Abdul Latif Rashid of Iraq over the victims of the fire in Nineveh province, which resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar condolence messages to the President of Iraq.

