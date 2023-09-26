Saudi condemns attack that killed two Bahrain soldiers

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar says won't interfere with judiciary's decisions, adds fair elections can take place without Imran Khan or hundreds of PTI members who are jailed
Saudi Arabia on Tuesday condemned an attack on its territory that killed two Bahraini military personnel near the border with Yemen.
Bahrain's military said late Monday that one officer and one enlisted soldier had been killed in what it described as a drone attack perpetrated by Houthi rebels.
The Saudi foreign ministry voiced its "condemnation and denunciation" of a "treacherous attack on the defence force of the sister Kingdom of Bahrain stationed on the southern border of the kingdom, which resulted in the martyrdom of a number of its brave soldiers and the injury of others," the official Saudi Press Agency reported.
The attack that killed the Bahraini soldiers came as Saudi Arabia is pushing for a lasting ceasefire nearly a year and a half after agreeing to a truce with the Houthis that has largely held despite officially expiring last October.
Hopes for peace were boosted in March when Saudi Arabia struck a surprise rapprochement deal with Iran, which has backed the Houthis.
The following month, Mohammed al-Jaber, the Saudi ambassador to Yemen, travelled to Sanaa to meet with Houthi officials in what he described as a bid to "stabilise" last year's truce.
Last week, Houthi officials completed five days of talks in Riyadh, the first public visit by a Houthi delegation to Saudi Arabia since the conflict began.
ALSO READ:
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar says won't interfere with judiciary's decisions, adds fair elections can take place without Imran Khan or hundreds of PTI members who are jailed
Drugs recovered at the crime scene could have killed 500,000 people, New York Police Department said
The Israeli PM says historic peace with Saudi Arabia will go a long way to ending the Arab-Israeli conflict
The former PM remains in jail after being convicted in a graft case in August despite his three-year sentence being suspended by a court
Caretaker PM Kakar says the government is trying to ensure that the amounts promised by donors are dispersed and are spent on those affected by last year's floods
Roughly 11,500 Writers Guild of America members walked off the job in May, angered by how working conditions have changed in the streaming TV era
The mission even asked Emiratis to follow safety instructions issued by authorities
Anthony Sanchez was convicted of raping and murdering 21-year-old Juli Busken, who had just completed her last semester at the University of Oklahoma