107 illegal expats arrested; 9 fake domestic help agencies busted in Kuwait

Authorities in Kuwait have taken legal action against fake domestic help agencies, involving many violators of the law, reported Ministry of Kuwait through a tweet on X.
Several Kuwaiti authorities helped in finding 9 fake domestic help agencies, which included 107 violators of the Residency and Labor Law.
These included one individual charged with bribery and 12 people who practiced immoral acts in exchange for sums of money.
These people are being investigated by the Residence Investigation Department.
The Search and Investigation Department also arrested a resident of Asian nationality who offered a bribe to obtain a driver’s license for one of his relatives and a person against whom an arrest warrant was issued (absenteeism).
Authorities were also able to arrest nine people of Asian nationality. Three women were arrested for carrying out immoral acts in exchange for a sum of money and were referred to the competent authority to take necessary legal measures.
