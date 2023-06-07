6-day Eid Al Adha holiday announced in Kuwait

Kathleen Folbigg, who spent 20 years behind bars, was convicted in 2003 of murdering three of her children, and the manslaughter of a fourth
It's official: Kuwait will have a six-day holiday for Eid Al Adha.
In a recent Cabinet meeting, officials of the Gulf country confirmed the dates for the Islamic holiday. "State offices will be closed from Arafat Day on Tuesday, June 27, until Sunday, July 2," according to a report on Kuwait's state news agency.
Work will resume the following Monday, July 3, it added.
In the UAE, residents may enjoy either a five-day or a six-day weekend for the Eid Al Adha holiday. The duration will depend on the sighting of the Moon, which determines the start and end of Islamic Hijri calendar months.
Astronomical calculations suggest the break is likely to be from Tuesday, June 27, to Friday, June 30. However, to know for sure, residents will have to wait until the Moon is sighted (or not sighted) on June 18. Here's a guide to determining the holiday.
