Dubai Summer Surprises dates announced: Raffles, shopping deals and more as event returns during Eid Al Adha holiday

The National Centre of Meteorology said about a tropical depression centred in the south of the Arabian Sea at latitude 11.9 north and longitude 66.00
Raffles, retail promotions and concerts will mark the return of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS). The event will make shopping and heading out cool during the summer.
The 26th edition of the event will kick off over the long weekend to mark the Islamic festival Eid Al Adha, when residents are likely to get a six-day break. The DSS will take place from June 29 till September 3.
The complete calendar of events for this year's event will be announced on June 20, the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) said in a Press statement on Wednesday.
Promotions include ‘kids go free’ offers across a variety of hotels and attractions. Early bird offers and family-friendly experiences will be available at malls and destinations across the city.
On its website, Visit Dubai says the “summer shopping extravaganza” will feature “amazing deals and promotions”.
“Don't miss exclusive shopping deals, daily surprises, thrilling competitions and shop-and-win promotions,” it says.
The DSS opening concert will feature Hussain Al Jassmi and Kadim Al Sahir on July 1 at the Coca-Cola Arena.
Saudi Arabian legend Mohammad Abdo will also perform at the Coca-Cola Arena the following evening.
Beat the Heat returns for a second edition at The Agenda, Dubai Media City. Running throughout July and August and presented in collaboration with DSS, Spotlight, and Anghami, the series of weekly live concerts showcases renowned and up-and-coming regional artists across diverse musical genres. Some of the artists include WEGZ, Cairokee, Afroto, Marwan Pablo, Balti, Disco Misr, Autostrad, Massar Egbari and Sharmoofers, among others.
ALSO READ:
The National Centre of Meteorology said about a tropical depression centred in the south of the Arabian Sea at latitude 11.9 north and longitude 66.00
The meeting discussed ways to bolster partnerships between the UAE government and OpenAI
The NGO has empowered thousands of refugees to seize life-changing opportunities and migrate for work in various refugee hosting countries
DSW returns for the 13th year for a sporty and fun-filled summer edition at the World Trade Centre that will last more than 100 days
ICAI Dubai Chapter chairman has strong track record
Last week, the Dubai Ruler shared photos taken by a mystery shopper who reported on the performance of the government agency
The single-use plastic policy has yielded impressive results, with a remarkable up to 95 percent reduction in the use of single-use plastic bags within its first year
The teen, who is now discharged from the hospital, thanks the medical team for their expert care