Dubai Summer Surprises dates announced: Raffles, shopping deals and more as event returns during Eid Al Adha holiday

Raffles, retail promotions and concerts will mark the return of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS). The event will make shopping and heading out cool during the summer.

The 26th edition of the event will kick off over the long weekend to mark the Islamic festival Eid Al Adha, when residents are likely to get a six-day break. The DSS will take place from June 29 till September 3.

The complete calendar of events for this year's event will be announced on June 20, the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) said in a Press statement on Wednesday.

Promotions include ‘kids go free’ offers across a variety of hotels and attractions. Early bird offers and family-friendly experiences will be available at malls and destinations across the city.

On its website, Visit Dubai says the “summer shopping extravaganza” will feature “amazing deals and promotions”.

“Don't miss exclusive shopping deals, daily surprises, thrilling competitions and shop-and-win promotions,” it says.

The DSS opening concert will feature Hussain Al Jassmi and Kadim Al Sahir on July 1 at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Saudi Arabian legend Mohammad Abdo will also perform at the Coca-Cola Arena the following evening.

Beat the Heat returns for a second edition at The Agenda, Dubai Media City. Running throughout July and August and presented in collaboration with DSS, Spotlight, and Anghami, the series of weekly live concerts showcases renowned and up-and-coming regional artists across diverse musical genres. Some of the artists include WEGZ, Cairokee, Afroto, Marwan Pablo, Balti, Disco Misr, Autostrad, Massar Egbari and Sharmoofers, among others.

