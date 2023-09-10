France says it can help Morocco after quake, awaiting Rabat's request

Official says summit's concluding statement will be a voice of the global south and developing countries
France said on Sunday it is ready to help Morocco after a powerful earthquake killed over 2,000 people, and is awaiting a formal request for assistance.
"France is ready to offer its aid to Morocco if Morocco decides it is useful," President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday during a news conference at the G20 Summit in New Delhi.
"Moroccan authorities know exactly what can be delivered, the nature (of what can be delivered) and the timing... We are at their disposal. We did everything we could do.... The second they request this aid, it will be deployed," he added.
France was among nations offering help on Saturday following the quake late on Friday evening, which hit villages in the High Atlas mountains and also damaged the city of Marrakech.
"Our embassy in Morocco is fully mobilised...today Moroccan authorities are in charge... An assessment (of the situation) is under way... At this stage Morocco has not asked for help," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre told BFM television earlier on Sunday.
ALSO READ:
Four French citizens were among those killed in the quake, and 15 were injured, the ministry said in an update on French casualties on Sunday afternoon.
Official says summit's concluding statement will be a voice of the global south and developing countries
Joe Biden congratulates Modi on the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 at the south polar region of the Moon and the success of solar mission
The illicit sale and transport of Iranian oil in Iran violated sanctions targeting Iran, the US Department of Justice said in a statement
The rescue operation taking place in Turkey is divided into seven sections, each given to a team from a different country
The Ukrainian president made the comment in passing at a conference in Kyiv as he was asked a question about the Russian president
Guterres calls on G20 leaders to ensure a stimulus of at least $500 billion per year towards meeting the Sustainable Development Goals
Former Pakistan Prime Ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif have met the 16-year-old and congratulated her on the achievement
Prosecutors had asked for the man to be sentenced to 40,562 years in prison for money laundering, fraud and establishing a criminal organisation