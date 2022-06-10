Four injured in knife attack at German university

A committee said some of the excess stock would be repurposed for use by dentists, donated to charities
Four people were injured in a knife attack on a university campus in Germany on Friday, police said, adding that the perpetrator has been detained.
Police are conducting a “major operation” in the area of the Hamm-Lippstadt University of Applied Sciences where “several people were injured with a knife”, they wrote on Twitter, asking people to avoid the area.
A police spokesman told AFP four people had been injured but could not say how badly.
According to the WDR broadcaster, the perpetrator was a young man from Hamm who attacked several students with a knife inside a seminar building.
Three women and one man were injured, WDR said, before other students managed to restrain the attacker.
A bloodstain was visible on the ground outside one campus building, the Westfaelische Anzeiger reported.
In a separate incident on Friday, a woman and a seven-year-old girl were seriously injured in a knife attack at an elementary school in Esslingen, near Stuttgart.
Germany was also shocked earlier this year by a rare shooting on a university campus.
An 18-year-old student opened fire in a lecture hall at Heidelberg University in southwestern Germany, killing a young woman and injuring three others before fleeing the scene and turning the weapon on himself.
