World’s first 10-storey high transparent pool to open in May

The Sky Pool will be floating in the air between two apartment blocks to give swimmers the feeling of being in an aquarium.

The world’s first transparent Sky Pool is set to open in London on May 19.

According to the Daily Mirror, the fully transparent pool, fixed between two apartment blocks at Embassy Gardens, near the new US Embassy in London, the pool is supposed to give swimmers the feeling of being in an aquarium.

The 25-metre-long Sky Pool allows residents to swim from one building to the other 10 storeys (35 metres) above the ground, with the water in the pool alone weighing in at 375 tonnes.

The iconic structure will offer views of the House of Parliament, the London Eye and London's city skyline.

The aquarium-style acrylic pool was transported from its factory in Colorado, USA and gingerly lifted into its current positions.

The buildings it is connected to will be subject to normal movements inherent to ten-storey buildings including wind sway and foundation settlement.

But the pool structure can deal with these movements by not being rigidly connected at both ends as it can slide while maintaining water-tight integrity.

The opening ceremony, which was delayed due to Covid, will feature a live stream hosted by radio host and DJ Roman Kemp and a performance from top synchronised swimming team Aquabatix.

'The opening…will be a huge milestone for the development, and for the Nine Elms area more generally, as the pool really will be a spectacle that locals and visitors to the area alike will want to see,' said Tan Sri Dato' Sri Liew Kee Sin, Executive Vice Chairman of EcoWorld International, who engineered the massive project.