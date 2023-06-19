German singer injured in the middle of acrobatic performance, video surfaces

Charles's actual birthday is on November 14 but British sovereigns celebrate twice -- once in private and again in public
German pop star Helene Fischer suffered injuries to her face and was left bleeding during one of her acrobatic performances in Hannover on Sunday evening. The video of the incident has been shared widely on social media.
In the video, Helene Fischer, 38, is seen swinging several metres above the stage when she leaves the cable to change position and hits her head against their trapeze. Helene Fischer then continues to sing while holding the hands of another performer, who is hanging upside-down. After coming down, the singer is seen with blood dripping down her face.
Helene Fischer was performing her song ‘Wounds’ when the accident took place. After the mishap, the singer left the stage saying, “I have to get this over with first, dear ones. Everything is fine”. However, around 15 minutes later, the organisers cancelled the show citing “medical necessity”, according to Bild.
One of the visitors present at the show told Bild, “Some cried out of shock. Helene could be seen briefly on the monitors, you could see blood spurting out of her nose. Of course, you can understand the cancellation after such an accident. Hopefully, she recovers quickly”.
Helene Fischer was later treated at a hospital. However, the nature of her injuries is not known yet.
Many social media users expressed shock over the accident and prayed for the singer’s quick recovery.
“Wow, yesterday I saw it myself in Hanover and thought about what risks are being taken. Get well soon,” a user wrote in German.
“You can think what you want of their music, but that's what makes a professional,” another comment read.
According to Daily Mail, it was Helene Fischer’s 42nd concert in her stadium tour which will continue in August. The singer is known for her acrobatic performance and had broken her rib during rehearsals in March.
