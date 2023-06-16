Look: 12 maternity ward staff pregnant all at once in never-before-seen baby boom at US hospital

The unusual incident happened at the Riverside Regional Medical Centre in Virginia

It is a special year for Riverside Regional Medical Centre, a hospital in the US. For 12 members of its staff — 10 nurses, one nurse practitioner and one unit secretary — "were all pregnant at the same time," according to a Facebook post by the health facility in Virginia. The June 13 post said "deliveries began in March" and the last little one is expected in October.

According to the hospital, which shared a few pictures of the pregnant staff, the first baby was born in March and two more were born later. “The others are not far behind with four expecting in July, three in August, one in September, and the last little one due in October,” the post read.

For Kaylee Arsenault, Nurse Manager for the NICU, “There is something in the water as some would say.” She said that the hospital has never seen these many staff pregnant simultaneously.

“I am excited to share in this time with my team members and look forward to celebrating as five of the twelve are first time moms,” Kaylee added.

One of the members, Haley Bradshaw, who is 35 weeks pregnant, told Today that they all feel “extremely supported” and have each other’s support. She said that they offer help if any of them needs a break or has a doctor’s appointment.

Another employee, Jackie Cox, who will be welcoming her fifth child soon, said they “work better as a team because we know what we're in for.” Cox added that being pregnant together has strengthened the bond with her co-workers and they discuss everything from babies’ names to pregnancy problems.

At present, there are 52 nurses working in the NICU and only a few pregnant staff members overlap during any shift.

