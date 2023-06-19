Watch: Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy tastes barfi made by British PM Rishi Sunak's mother

In a podcast, Sunak shares that his mother had prepared some sweets, and that he gave some to Zelenskyy when the president was feeling hungry during their meeting

Photo: Screenshot/Twitter

by Trends Desk Published: Mon 19 Jun 2023, 11:36 AM Last updated: Mon 19 Jun 2023, 12:13 PM

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has shared a video where he is seen offering barfi, or burfi (a sweet from the sub-continent), made by his mother to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The two had met last month during the Ukrainian president’s visit to the UK.

In a podcast, Sunak shared that his mother had prepared some Indian sweets and that he gave some to Zelenskyy when the president was feeling hungry during their meeting.

“And my mum had got some Indian sweets that she wanted to give me, that she made, called barfi. That she couldn’t give me then. She managed to give them to me that at a football match. Which was important to her and oddly enough, I saw President Zelenskyy on the Monday after that and he and I were chatting and he was hungry. So I actually gave him some of my mum's barfi, which she was very happy to see. She was thrilled by that,” Sunak can be heard saying in the video shared on Instagram on Sunday.

“It’s not every day that Volodymyr Zelenskyy tries your mum’s homemade sweets,” the caption read.

Several users reacted to the video. One said: “No matter who you are PM or ordinary man, you don’t go without your Mum’s homemade Barfi. It’s an Asian love”.

Another wrote, “This is the cutest we can all relate to mum’s barfi”.

“Sharing and caring.. being human is more important than being a PM,” a comment read.

“There are only a few presidents as likeable as Rishi Sunak,” one user said.

