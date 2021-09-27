Europe
Authorities lock down coastal area in La Palma as lava approaches sea

The lava may touch the Atlantic Ocean in the coming hours, likely causing explosions and sending clouds of toxic gases over the island

Emergency authorities early on Monday ordered people in an area on the eastern shore of La Palma island to lock down as the lava gushing from the Cumbre Vieja volcano approaches the sea.

The lava may touch the Atlantic Ocean in the coming hours, likely causing explosions and sending clouds of toxic gases over the island, the Canary Islands emergency services warned on Monday morning.

“Population will have to follow the authorities guidance and remain in their home with doors and windows closed,” the services said on their Twitter account.

People on the coastal areas of San Borondon, Marina Alta and Baja and La Condesa were ordered to lock down.

The eruption has destroyed hundreds of houses and forced the evacuation of nearly 6,000 people since it began on September 19.




