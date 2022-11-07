Elon Musk effect: Gigi Hadid quits Twitter, calls it a 'cesspool of hate'

The reward is the largest in Queensland’s history and unique in that it is given for information that leads only to a suspect’s location and arrest
American supermodel Gigi Hadid is no longer on Twitter thanks to Elon Musk – the new owner of the microblogging site.
Taking to Instagram, Hadid announced that she has deactivated her Twitter account amid the mass company-wide layoffs – including the human rights team, Page Six reported.
Criticising Musk over his leadership, Gigi wrote, "For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, [Twitter] is becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate and bigotry, and its [sic] not a place I want to be a part [sic] of."
She apologised to her fans for deactivating her account, stating "Only sorry to the fans, who I have loved connecting with for a decade via Twitter, but I can't say it's a safe place for anyone – nor a social platform that will do more good than harm," she concluded.
Alongside her statement, Hadid reposted Human Rights Counsel Shannon Raj Singh's tweet about being laid off by the tech mogul, who, last week, fired hundreds of employees after taking control of Twitter.
Defending his decision to fire employees, Musk said that it was a necessary move as Twitter was losing more than $4 million per day.
"Regarding Twitter's reduction in force, unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50 per cent more than legally required," Musk tweeted.
On Saturday, Twitter also began rolling out the paid subscription system where users will have to pay $8 for the blue tick.
