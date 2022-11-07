Twitter asks some employees to come back, following layoff chaos: Report

Musk is expected to cut roughly half of the social network's 7,500-strong global workforce
After Twitter Inc laid off roughly half its staff on Friday, following Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition, the company is now reaching out to dozens of employees who lost their jobs, asking them to return, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.
Some of those who are being asked to return were laid off by mistake. Others were let go before the management realised that their work and experience might be necessary to build the new features Musk envisions, the report said, citing people familiar with the moves.
Twitter recently laid off 50 per cent of its employees, including employees on the trust and safety team, the company's head of safety and integrity Yoel Roth said in a tweet earlier this week.
Tweets by staff of the social media company said teams responsible for communications, content curation, human rights and machine learning ethics were among those gutted, as were some product and engineering teams.
On Saturday, Twitter updated its app in Apple's App Store to begin charging $8 for sought-after blue check verification marks, in Musk's first major revision of the social media platform.
Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
