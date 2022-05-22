UAE

Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Philippines

The quake's epicentre was Luzon

Alamy file
By Reuters

Published: Sun 22 May 2022, 6:59 AM

Last updated: Sun 22 May 2022, 7:05 AM

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the Philippines on Sunday, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake's epicentre was Luzon -- 174km below the Earth's surface, it said.


