Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Philippines

The quake's epicentre was Luzon

By Reuters Published: Sun 22 May 2022, 6:59 AM Last updated: Sun 22 May 2022, 7:05 AM

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the Philippines on Sunday, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake's epicentre was Luzon -- 174km below the Earth's surface, it said.