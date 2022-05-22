Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Philippines

Kim Jong Un appears poised to resume testing nuclear bombs, perhaps while the US president is in the region
World2 days ago
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the Philippines on Sunday, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake's epicentre was Luzon -- 174km below the Earth's surface, it said.
Kim Jong Un appears poised to resume testing nuclear bombs, perhaps while the US president is in the region
World2 days ago
The incubation period is from about five days to three weeks
World2 days ago
Study finds pollution kills nine million people globally every year
World2 days ago
South Korean officials say a 'Plan B' has been prepared in the event of a small or large 'provocation'
World2 days ago
Lower-income adults in the country will receive an additional $350
World2 days ago
The Republican soon corrected himself, saying he meant to refer to Russia's attack on Ukraine
World2 days ago
The facility had been shut for three months
World2 days ago
A portion of sale proceeds will be donated to the International Red Cross
World2 days ago