Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hits Indonesia

The epicentre was at a distance of 375km north-northeast of Kupang

File photo

By Reuters Published: Sat 28 Oct 2023, 6:34 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Kepulauan Barat Daya in Indonesia on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) and the epicentre of the quake was at a distance of 375 km north-northeast of Kupang, Indonesia, the EMSC said.

