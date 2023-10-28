Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolts Afghanistan

The latest tremors come just a week after a strong earthquake in Herat province claimed thousands of lives

By ANI Published: Sat 28 Oct 2023, 12:01 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan on Saturday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS detected the tremors at 10.11am (IST) at a depth of 100km.

This is the fifth earthquake to strike Afghanistan in quick succession and comes just a week after a strong earthquake in Herat province claimed thousands of lives.

Last week, an earthquake in the Herat province of Afghanistan claimed more than 4,000 lives and destroyed thousands of residential houses, Khaama Press reported citing the Taliban-led ministry.

Herat and surrounding regions were shaken by the magnitude 6.3 earthquake and its powerful aftershocks. The Taliban-led Ministry of Disaster Management of Afghanistan has announced that 1,983 residential houses have also been destroyed in 20 villages in Herat on Saturday.

The Taliban has not yet given an estimate of the number of deaths and injuries in the earthquake in Herat province.

