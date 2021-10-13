Australia plans lunar rover to help Nasa find oxygen on moon
Oxygen extracted from the lunar surface would ultimately be used to sustain a human presence on the moon.
Australia has agreed to build a 20kg (44-pound) semi-autonomous lunar rover for Nasa to take to the moon as early as 2026 in search of oxygen.
The rover would collect soil that contains oxides and Nasa would use separate equipment to extract oxygen from that soil, a government statement said. Oxygen extracted from the lunar surface would ultimately be used to sustain a human presence on the moon and support future missions to Mars.
ALSO READ:
UAE’s mission to Moon: First Rashid rover prototype assembled
In case you missed it: Sheikh Mohammed announces UAE mission to Venus
Russian crew arrives at space station to film first movie in orbit
Australian Space Agency deputy head Anthony Murfett said Nasa had been impressed by the technology used to remotely control from 1,600km (1,000 miles) huge dump trucks that transport iron ore from mines in northwest Australia.
Nasa administrator Bill Nelson said the agreement would strengthen a relationship with Australia related to space exploration that dates back more than 50 years.
The agreement depends on the rover meeting a range of conditions during its development
-
Entertainment
Bollywood star Salman Khan announces release date ...
Khan plays the role of a cop in the film, which is a remake of Mulshi ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Man gets double life sentence for killing wife...
The court also imposed a total fine of Rs5.85 lakh on the convict,... READ MORE
-
Entertainment
Will Aryan Khan’s drugs case put a dent on...
The superstar is still in his prime, but his onscreen championing of... READ MORE
-
Entertainment
'Squid Game' is Netflix's biggest original show...
'Squid Game has officially reached 111 million fans — making it ... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
UAE to turn 50: Celebrations begin 50 days before ...
Here's how you can join the daily activities. READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
50 days to 50th National Day: UAE leaders'...
The UAE will mark its Golden Jubilee on December 2, 2021. READ MORE
-
UAE Holidays 2021
UAE: 3 holidays left this year; that means 2 long ...
October 21 will be a holiday for both public and private sectors,... READ MORE
-
Cricket
T20 World Cup: India's Prasar Bharati to air...
Millions of South Asians living in the Gulf are expected to tune in... READ MORE
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man on trial for selling honey; here's why
12 October 2021
MENA
UAE is a country and home for everyone: Sheikh Mohammed
12 October 2021
News
Flying out of Abu Dhabi? Brace for airport rush next week
12 October 2021
Americas
Southwest cancels hundreds more flights; passengers stranded
12 October 2021
News
Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh290-billion budget till 2026