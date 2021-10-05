Video: Sheikh Mohammed announces UAE mission to Venus

He took to Twitter to declare the grand mission

More than a year after conquering Mars, the UAE has got a new space mission.

The country’s Vice-President has announced an ambitious plan to explore planet Venus and the asteroid belt.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the country’s latest mission would explore seven asteroids. It will even execute the first Arab landing on an asteroid that’s 3.6 billion-km away – more than seven times the journey undertaken by the UAE’s Hope probe to Mars.

Mission Venus

The Government of UAE Media Office posted details about the mission. It said the five-year expedition would be launched in 2028. The spacecraft for the mission would be developed in seven years, it added.

The mission is part of the country’s Projects of the 50th – a series of developmental and economic projects to mark the country’s Year of the 50th.

“A third of the stars in the sky have Arab names, because Arabs were pioneers of astronomy. Our mission is to boost the glory of the Arab civilisation. If we don't act today, when will we?” he posted on Twitter.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also tweeted about the mission.

“The launch of a new project to explore Venus and the asteroid belt sets an ambitious new goal for our country’s burgeoning space programme,” he posted. “The UAE is determined to make a meaningful contribution to space exploration, scientific research and our understanding of the solar system.”

Conquering space

The UAE is creating waves when it comes to space explorations.

It successfully executed the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission when it launched the Hope probe to Mars in July 2020.

The UAE will also become fourth country to explore the Moon, and the first from the Arab world, when it lands a rover there at the end of next year.

Named after the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, former Ruler of Dubai, the rover was initially scheduled to be launched in 2024. It is now slated for launch onboard a Space X Falcon 9 rocket from Florida, US.