Australia mourns child victims of bouncy castle accident

Five other children were being treated, including four in critical condition
World1 day ago
Christmas lights have been turned off and a candlelight vigil was held in the Australian town where five children died after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted into the air by a gust of wind.
Three children were still in critical condition in the hospital and one child was discharged following the incident on Thursday in the island state of Tasmania. The dead included three boys and two girls aged 11 or 12.
Children at the Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport were celebrating the end of the school year when a sudden gust of wind lifted the bouncy castle almost 10 meters (33 feet) into the air.
The township, with a population around 25,000, has rallied to support the families of the victims and the wider community around the school where the accident occurred.
A candlelight vigil was held outside the school Thursday night and some residents turned off their Christmas lights out of respect for the victims.
Devonport mayor Annette Rockliff said the tragedy would “undoubtedly rock the close-knit community for a long time.”
“As mayor my heart aches for my community. As a mother and a grandmother, I am rocked to the core. What should have been a day full of fun and
ALSO READ:
celebration for the last day of the school year has ended in an unimaginable way,” said Rockliff, adding that the Australian flag would be flown at half-staff over the town hall.
Tasmania Premier Peter Gutwein described the incident as “utterly devastating and heartbreaking.”
A local supermarket worker, who gave her name only as Melissa, was among those placing flowers outside the school, which she said her children had attended years earlier.
“It’s almost unbelievable,” she said. “At work yesterday, you almost could not believe it after hearing what happened.”
Five other children were being treated, including four in critical condition
World1 day ago
A state judge had already sentenced Chauvin to 22-and-a-half years in prison after a jury convicted him for the 2020 murder of Floyd.
World1 day ago
Airlines cancelled dozens of flights, while transport authorities banned sea and land travel.
World1 day ago
Puerto Rican music producer Flow La Movie among victims.
World1 day ago
'We have been through an extremely difficult period of our history in which we, the Afghans, have made mistakes on all sides'
World1 day ago
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had urged Congress to hike the debt limit before Wednesday.
World2 days ago
Scientists said it took a few months to get the data back and then several more months to confirm.
World2 days ago
'Local residents were flocking to the truck when the explosion occurred'
World2 days ago